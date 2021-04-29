H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.75

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.75 and last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 409.50 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

