Head to Head Analysis: UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) & Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UniCredit and Andritz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 0 11 3 0 2.21 Andritz 0 1 3 0 2.75

Risk & Volatility

UniCredit has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andritz has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UniCredit and Andritz’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $25.52 billion 0.88 $3.79 billion $0.96 10.47 Andritz $7.48 billion 0.70 $143.14 million $0.28 35.75

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than Andritz. UniCredit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andritz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A Andritz 1.99% 11.29% 1.88%

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions. The company also provides equity and debt capital market, corporate finance and advisory, syndication, and leverage buy-out services; and project and commodity, real estate, structured trade and export, and acquisition finance services, as well as wealth management services. In addition, it is involved in the structuring of products, such as FX, rates, equities, and credit products; and provision of cash management, e-banking, supply chain finance, global securities, and mobile banking services, as well as trade finance products. The company operates in Italy, Other European countries, America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A and changed its name to UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, dies, process know-how, and services; and solutions for production and processing of flat products and welding systems, as well as furnaces and services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, services, and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining and minerals industries; and technologies and services for the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, South America, China, and rest of Asia. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

