Head-To-Head Comparison: TIM (NYSE:TIMB) vs. ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

ATN International has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ATN International and TIM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $438.72 million 1.66 -$10.81 million ($0.11) -417.45 TIM $4.22 billion 1.31 $917.85 million $1.03 11.11

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than ATN International. ATN International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -0.76% 0.68% 0.49% TIM 10.51% 8.28% 4.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of ATN International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ATN International pays out -618.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TIM pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ATN International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ATN International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ATN International and TIM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 0 3 0 3.00 TIM 0 1 1 0 2.50

ATN International currently has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.48%. Given ATN International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ATN International is more favorable than TIM.

Summary

ATN International beats TIM on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc. engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure. The International Telecom segment caters to other telecom providers such as international long-distance, roaming from other carriers, and transport and access services, as well as fixed internet and voice, and retail mobility services. The Renewable Energy segment delivers distributed generation solar power to corporate and industrial customers.. The company was founded by Cornelius B. Prior Jr. in June 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

TIM Company Profile

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies. The company was formerly known as Intelig TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes Ltda. and changed its name to TIM S.A. on September 06, 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

