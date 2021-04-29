Head-To-Head Contrast: Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) vs. Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Prologis alerts:

94.1% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Prologis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Prologis has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Prologis and Essex Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 0 11 1 3.08 Essex Property Trust 1 4 10 0 2.60

Prologis presently has a consensus price target of $118.91, indicating a potential upside of 3.31%. Essex Property Trust has a consensus price target of $277.07, indicating a potential downside of 3.45%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 38.21% 4.67% 3.08% Essex Property Trust 39.89% 9.46% 4.57%

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $8.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Prologis pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Essex Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prologis and Essex Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $3.33 billion 25.56 $1.57 billion $3.31 34.77 Essex Property Trust $1.46 billion 12.77 $439.29 million $13.38 21.45

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Essex Property Trust. Essex Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.