Head to Head Contrast: Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) vs. TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) and TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Medicure and TherapeuticsMD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A TherapeuticsMD 1 1 3 0 2.40

TherapeuticsMD has a consensus price target of $5.07, suggesting a potential upside of 352.38%. Given TherapeuticsMD’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TherapeuticsMD is more favorable than Medicure.

Volatility & Risk

Medicure has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TherapeuticsMD has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Medicure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medicure and TherapeuticsMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicure -179.92% -63.27% -41.85% TherapeuticsMD -327.98% N/A -78.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medicure and TherapeuticsMD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicure $15.20 million 0.89 -$14.91 million N/A N/A TherapeuticsMD $49.65 million 8.87 -$176.15 million ($0.68) -1.65

Medicure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TherapeuticsMD.

Summary

TherapeuticsMD beats Medicure on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction. It also offers ZYPITAMAG to treat patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia; and ReDS, a non-invasive medical device that provides measurement of lung fluid for the management of congestive heart failure, as well as Sodium Nitroprusside injection for the reduction of blood pressure for adult and pediatric patients in hypertensive crisis, as well as for producing controlled hypotension to reduce bleeding during surgery, and for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a progesterone-alone transdermal cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone transdermal cream; and TX-007HR and TX-008HR, which are transdermal patch product candidates. The company's clinical development product is TX-009HR, an oral progesterone and estradiol formulation. It also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins under the vitaTrue, vitaPearl, vitaMedMD, and BocaGreenMD Prena1 brands. The company sells its prescription prenatal vitamin and hormone therapy drug products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

