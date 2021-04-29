Health Catalyst (HCAT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Health Catalyst to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Health Catalyst has set its Q1 2021

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. On average, analysts expect Health Catalyst to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCAT stock opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,427.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $278,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,997.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,445. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

