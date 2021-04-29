Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.09

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.09 and last traded at $56.60, with a volume of 1965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

HCAT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $147,681.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,427.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $531,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,445. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

