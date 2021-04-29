HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HQY. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $76.48 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,529.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

