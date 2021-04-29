Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

HL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

