Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Tops One Day Volume of $346.01 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $2.30 billion and approximately $346.01 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00075366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00052697 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00330522 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00010027 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026439 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,094,618,502 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.