HEIDI (HDI) Price Down 65.1% This Week

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 90.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, HEIDI has traded down 65.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HEIDI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $1,905.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

