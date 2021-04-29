Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 118,665 shares.The stock last traded at $42.43 and had previously closed at $41.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSII. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.62 million, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. Analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after acquiring an additional 613,427 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth $10,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,219,000 after buying an additional 250,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 235,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 111,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

