Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.39

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.39 and last traded at $59.39, with a volume of 16019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The company has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

About Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

