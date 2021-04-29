Helex (HLX) Market Cap Reaches $30,168.39

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Helex coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helex has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Helex has a total market capitalization of $30,168.39 and approximately $5,222.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00068172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00077732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.36 or 0.00828152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00098187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Helex Profile

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Helex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.