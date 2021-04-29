Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HBPCF stock remained flat at $$0.68 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Helix BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.14.

Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

