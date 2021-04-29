Helix (HLIX) Market Cap Tops $177,084.01

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Helix has a total market capitalization of $177,084.01 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00038543 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001160 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,036,916 coins and its circulating supply is 32,911,087 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

