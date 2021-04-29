HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €50.00 by Nord/LB

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €53.75 ($63.24).

Shares of HLE stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching €51.78 ($60.92). The company had a trading volume of 391,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a 12 month high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of -14.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of €48.21 and a 200-day moving average of €48.71.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

