HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €53.75 ($63.24).

HLE has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HLE stock opened at €51.78 ($60.92) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.04. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a one year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

