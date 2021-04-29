HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Update

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 225.0 days.

HLKHF stock remained flat at $$61.90 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 145. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

