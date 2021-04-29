HelloGold Trading 44.9% Higher Over Last Week (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar. One HelloGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $719,546.42 and $1,659.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00068309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00079482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.30 or 0.00839728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00099222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001642 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HGT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

