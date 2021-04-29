HempCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,437.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, HempCoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $3,437.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,674,961 coins and its circulating supply is 261,539,811 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

