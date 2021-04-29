Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,194. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $25.60.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.