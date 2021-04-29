Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, President John Desimone sold 7,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $423,864.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Pezzullo sold 38,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,910 shares of company stock worth $5,517,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.