Herc (NYSE:HRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.00

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.00 and last traded at $110.27, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Get Herc alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Herc by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.