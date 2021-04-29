Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 116.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,816 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Heritage Financial worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

HFWA opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

In related news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HFWA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.