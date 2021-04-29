Hermez Network Price Hits $6.81 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for about $6.81 or 0.00012757 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $32.02 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00077561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.68 or 0.00827105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00098089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

