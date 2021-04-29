Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:HOFSQ remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 76,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,127. Hermitage Offshore Services has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $971,230.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.21.
About Hermitage Offshore Services
