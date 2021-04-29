Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Earns “Sell” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

NYSE HT opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $431.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. Research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after buying an additional 202,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 48,895 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,872,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 314,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 68,011 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

