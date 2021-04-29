Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Shares of HT stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. 684,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,274. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.79.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

