Heska (HSKA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Heska to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Heska’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Heska to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSKA opened at $182.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.03 and a 200 day moving average of $156.14. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSKA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.20.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

