Hess (NYSE:HES) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $78.23 and last traded at $77.48, with a volume of 5118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.94.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Get Hess alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,986.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 over the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,947,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after buying an additional 696,305 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Hess by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 674,489 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 546,827 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.23.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.