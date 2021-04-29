High Performance Blockchain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.06 Million (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $26.76 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

