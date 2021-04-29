HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading 8.2% Higher

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s share price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.34. 611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 140,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HighPeak Energy stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

