Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,356.93

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,356.93 ($17.73) and traded as high as GBX 1,494 ($19.52). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,470 ($19.21), with a volume of 110,328 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,444.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,356.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins bought 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,332 ($17.40) per share, with a total value of £49,617 ($64,824.93). Also, insider Paul Simmons bought 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, for a total transaction of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37).

Hill & Smith Company Profile (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

