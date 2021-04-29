Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,403 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $22,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLT stock opened at $129.11 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $130.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.51.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

