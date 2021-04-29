Himax Technologies (HIMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Himax Technologies to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Himax Technologies has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.30-0.34 EPS.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Himax Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 154.35 and a beta of 1.93.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

