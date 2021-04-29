Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $300.30

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $300.30 and last traded at $300.30, with a volume of 103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $293.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.79. The firm has a market cap of $640.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

