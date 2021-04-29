Hive Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001169 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Hive has a market cap of $247.47 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000649 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002510 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001653 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,941,451 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

