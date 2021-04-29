HNI (NYSE:HNI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $44.03 and last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Get HNI alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HNI. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $42,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,423.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $161,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,454.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,238 shares of company stock worth $212,466. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $18,693,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $11,547,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HNI by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,822,000 after buying an additional 208,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,173,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About HNI (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.