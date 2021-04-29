HNI (NYSE:HNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

NYSE HNI traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 270,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,124. HNI has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $161,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $42,786.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,423.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,238 shares of company stock valued at $212,466. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HNI. Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

