HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of HollyFrontier worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.64. The company had a trading volume of 30,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,764. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HFC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

