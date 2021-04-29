HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

