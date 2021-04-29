Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Update

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the March 31st total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,089,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,142,000 after buying an additional 31,883 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $837.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.33 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

