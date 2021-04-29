Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s current price.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $6.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.23. 8,603,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.75.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 515.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 394,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hologic by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

