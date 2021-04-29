Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,404. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

