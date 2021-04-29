Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $72.40, but opened at $68.00. Hologic shares last traded at $66.58, with a volume of 83,939 shares traded.

The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.81.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

