Home Point Capital (HMPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16.

In other Home Point Capital news, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,693,720.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMPT shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Point Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

