HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HMST. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,076. The stock has a market cap of $899.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

