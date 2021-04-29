HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $86,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,195.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

