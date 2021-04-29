HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%.

HTBI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $445.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $86,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

